Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Motors by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in General Motors by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 289,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,405,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

