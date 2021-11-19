Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 232.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Xerox by 96.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,619,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 237,797 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 213,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

