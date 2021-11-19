Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 61,091 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 187.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,091 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD remained flat at $$25.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 540,422 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

