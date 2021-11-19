Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up about 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 707,650 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after acquiring an additional 554,401 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,161. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $72.93.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.