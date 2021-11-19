Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) received a C$2.25 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
SPG opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. The stock has a market cap of C$96.74 million and a PE ratio of -14.05. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.89.
About Spark Power Group
