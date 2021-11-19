Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) received a C$2.25 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

SPG opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. The stock has a market cap of C$96.74 million and a PE ratio of -14.05. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.89.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

