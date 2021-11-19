SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $866.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

