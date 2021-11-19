SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 49.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,133 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,789,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter.

QUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,544. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $100.51 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77.

