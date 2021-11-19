SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 18,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,021. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60.

