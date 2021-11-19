SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Holdings Raised by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

SPTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,157. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.

