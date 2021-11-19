Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Spectrum Brands traded as high as $106.38 and last traded at $106.22, with a volume of 1201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.76.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.