Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $76.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SR. TheStreet lowered Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

