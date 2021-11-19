Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

