Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells $170,128.86 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36.

On Friday, September 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10.

SPT stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.98. The stock had a trading volume of 222,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,483. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $29,406,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

