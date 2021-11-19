Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 28,704 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.