Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 8,524 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Beyond Air worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

XAIR stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $379.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.47.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

