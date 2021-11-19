Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,717 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Farmer Bros. worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 162.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 602.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.43. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.