Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $355,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $195.23 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.19.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

