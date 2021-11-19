Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,941 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,941 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5,533.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 14,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,875,000. Finally, Emso Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,139,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

