Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.