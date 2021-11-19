Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.53.

NYSE SQSP opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

