SSE (LON:SSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,637.38 ($21.39).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,590.12 ($20.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($16.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,620.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,572.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 25.50 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

