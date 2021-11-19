SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (OTC:SSEZF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSEZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSEZF stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. SSE has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.