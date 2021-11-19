Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SBLUY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.31. 2,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

