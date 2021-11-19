State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco Sells 997 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $51,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Larocco sold 363 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $18,676.35.

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85.

STFC stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.