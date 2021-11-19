State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

