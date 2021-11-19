State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after acquiring an additional 549,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

