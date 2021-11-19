State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 754 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $162.35 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

