State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,815 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 104,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 123.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $173.00 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,192 shares of company stock worth $36,855,937 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

