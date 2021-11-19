State Street Corp Acquires 47,472 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Ambac Financial Group worth $23,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

