State Street Corp Has $24.77 Million Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 27.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYE opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $747.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 67.50%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,100 shares of company stock worth $148,875. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

