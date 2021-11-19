Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. 1,441,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,711. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

