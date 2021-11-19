Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. 1,441,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,711. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.
In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
