Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Steelcase worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steelcase by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Steelcase by 18.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.65 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

