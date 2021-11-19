Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.80. Stem shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 78,798 shares.

Specifically, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,917. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

