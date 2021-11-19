Step Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $14.05 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.01 or 0.07290138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,998.69 or 0.99862362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.