Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells $830,532.96 in Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
STRL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
Sterling Construction Company Profile
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
