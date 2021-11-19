Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells $830,532.96 in Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STRL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sterling Construction by 22.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

