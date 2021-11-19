Steve Flavell Sells 30,921 Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Stock

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £6,802.62 ($8,887.67).
LOOP stock opened at GBX 22.34 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.83. The stock has a market cap of £21.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. LoopUp Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.35).
About LoopUp Group
