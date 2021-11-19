Steve Flavell Sells 30,921 Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Stock

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £6,802.62 ($8,887.67).

LOOP stock opened at GBX 22.34 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.83. The stock has a market cap of £21.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. LoopUp Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

