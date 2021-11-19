Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target to $11.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

DM opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 3,178,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after buying an additional 1,899,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 715,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 2,139,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

