Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target to $11.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.
DM opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
