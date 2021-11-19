Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,246 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34,873% compared to the average daily volume of 15 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Domtar by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 73,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.75. Domtar has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

