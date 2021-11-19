StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StoneX Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 62.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 262.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

SNEX stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.