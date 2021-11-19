STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of STORE Capital worth $16,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

