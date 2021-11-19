STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.95 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

