Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the investment trust’s stock.

Shares of SEC opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 299.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. Strategic Equity Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.65 ($4.24).

Get Strategic Equity Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Strategic Equity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.01%.

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.