Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Shares of FUJHY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Subaru has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of analysts have commented on FUJHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

