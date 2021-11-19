Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Shares of FUJHY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Subaru has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of analysts have commented on FUJHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

