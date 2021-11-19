Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

