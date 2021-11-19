Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 304,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 342,542 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,760,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after buying an additional 284,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.03 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

