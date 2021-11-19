SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 14th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.80 on Friday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

