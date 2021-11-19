Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUUIF. Desjardins lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.03.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

