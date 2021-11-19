SuperRare Hits 1-Day Volume of $184.33 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. SuperRare has a total market cap of $184.60 million and $184.33 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00222110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00089082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.