SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $830.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $820.00 to $830.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $748.37.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $744.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $494,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

