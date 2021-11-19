Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SWDBY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Danske cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.